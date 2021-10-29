Community rallies around heroic mom who was injured rescuing her children from house fire

(WXYZ) — The community is rallying to help a heroic mom who was injured rescuing her four children from their burning home near Chelsea.

Mikala Vish suffered second and third-degree burns to 60-percent of her body. Her 6-year-old son also suffered burns.

The family's home in Gregory caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The children range in age from 12 to just 9 months old.

We're told the single mom repeatedly put her own life at risk to get them out. The wife of a firefighter who responded to the scene set up a GoFundMe to help the family.

Hundreds of others touched by the story have donated.

To read more or to donate, click on this link.