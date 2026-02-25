Community, Wyandotte school board urge trustee to resign over bigoted comment

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wyandotte Board of Education passed a resolution denouncing a fellow trustee's bigoted comment on social media comparing Muslims to dogs.

The post states, "dogs or Muslims. You can only keep one."

Trustee Cindy Kinney wrote "dogs."

Community members are now calling on her to resign from her position. Backlash prompted a special school board meeting Tuesday night.

During the meeting, Superintendent James Anderson announced, “Trustee Kinney will not be in attendance due to a pre-planned trip out of state.”

"Imagine what kind of future adults we are raising if we teach children that some people in our community and the adults in our community and greater community are not as worthy of our care as others. If you don't value Muslim children, you're doing a great disservice to every child in this district," Sara Pettigrew said.

"As an Arab American, I am offended. I'm hurt and I'm disappointed not only her actions, but in the fact that when someone in our district makes comments or publicly says something so deplorable, we don't have it in our bylaws to remove that person from office," Katie Swor said.

Despite her absence, a dozen people took to the podium to express their disgust with her comment.

Board President Theresa Crnkovich told the audience that the board has no legal mechanism to remove a sitting board member from office. That power is in the hands of the voters. However, the board did pass a resolution denouncing her comment.

“Whereas, this comment by trustee Cindy Kinney was discriminatory and hurtful and not in any way authorized or endorsed by the full school board and does not reflect it's views or perspective,” Crnkovich read.

Wyandotte City Councilwoman Adriana Cerulla told 7 News Detroit, "I think it's great that the board said that they do all support her resigning from this position."

Another board member read a statement written by Kinney, in which she apologized.

“I want to be clear that I respect people of all faiths and backgrounds. It was never my intention to offend, marginalize or diminish anyone in our community. I understand why many who are upset, and I am truly sorry," Kinney said in the statement.

Abraham Aiyash, a Muslim American, told 7 News Detroit, "That type of dehumanizing language, I think, while may seem small in the moment can pay long term, very destructive consequences when you think about the mental health of a child."

7 News Detroit reached out to Kinney for comment but have not heard back.