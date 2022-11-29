Companies offering major discounts for 'Travel Deal Tuesday'

(WXYZ) — Air travel hit a pandemic-era record on Sunday, according to the TSA, with millions of people taking to the air.

If you have your eyes on the skies for a trip in the spring or summer of 2023, it's a good day to be on the lookout for deep savings.

The day after Cyber Monday is often called "Travel Deal Tuesday" because of companies offering deals for travel.

Air France, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines and United Airlines are among several companies marking the day with hot deals.

Experts say popular destinations include Cancun, Miami, Orlando, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York City.

It's best to search early because some deals sell out.

The travel app Hopper is offering up to 50% off hotels in some hot destinations.

While you're shopping, make sure to be aware of blackout dates, and don't forget to read the fine print.