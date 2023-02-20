Watch Now
News

Concerns for an Ice Storm this week in Metro Detroit

Ptype ECMWF 9Km - Mike.png
Mike Taylor
Ice storm possible
Ptype ECMWF 9Km - Mike.png
Posted at 10:19 PM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 22:50:34-05

After another stretch of mild days we have a "rare" Winter storm to track later this week.

Ice Accum State ECMWF 9Km - Mike.png
Ice Potential

Forecast confidence is growing for accumulating ice around the Great Lakes. Most of this is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon thru evening before slowly letting up after midnight. The overall impact of this storm is in question because dry air could stop it prematurely. Even if this occurs, a window of 9 hours of steady snow, ice and sleet are expected before the dry air shuts it off.

GIF.gif
Wintry Mix Timing

Stay tuned for additional updates as we get closer.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website