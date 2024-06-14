Concordia University Ann Arbor discontinuing athletics after 2024-25 academic year

Concordia University in Ann Arbor will discontinue its athletics programs following the 2024-25 academic year, President Erik Ankerberg said on Friday.

In a letter posted to the website, "After the 2024-25 academic year, all intercollegiate athletic programs on the Ann Arbor campus will be discontinued."

It comes amid financial challenges the university has been facing. In March, the university announced that it would remain openfor the 2024-25 academic year, one month after announcing the financial instability.

According to Ankerberg, all sports that can be conducted with adequate roster sizes next year will continue, and from current reports, roster sizes for most sports meet the requirements.

"Initially, our leadership team hoped to preserve as many athletic programs as possible beyond the 2024-25 academic year. However, upon further analysis of our financial model, it became evident that continuing these programs in Ann Arbor beyond the upcoming year is not feasible," Ankerberg wrote.

In the march announcement, Rev. John M. Berg, who is the Chair of CUWAA Board of Regents, said remaining open means the university will have to make some staffing cuts.