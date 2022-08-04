Concours d'Elegance will celebrate American car culture in Detroit this year

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Concours d’Elegance is honoring the Motor City by moving the event this year to Detroit.

It is a high-class celebration of the most high performing and elite automobiles. For years, it has been held at the beautiful St. John's Hotel and Golf Course in Plymouth.

“What we felt was missing from it was the city of Detroit,” said McKeel Hagerty, the CEO of Hagerty.

Hagerty says next month, we will have a weekend-long tribute to American car culture in Detroit.

It will include a Cars and Community show Saturday, Sept. 17 at Comerica Park. That evening, there will be a “Motor City Party” at the College for Creative Studies Taubman Center.

During the party, guests will pay tribute to Ed Welburn, a designer, Automotive Hall of Fame inductee and former General Motors vice president of Global Design.

They will also hear from Ralph Gilles, chief design officer at Stellantis, Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president at Ford Motor Company, and Doug L. Parks, executive vice president at General Motors, to discuss the future of the automobile industry.

Then on Sunday, the Concours d’Elegance will take place at the Detroit Institute of Arts, featuring historically significant vehicles.

“The idea is to really elevate cars to their highest forms. The artwork, the music that was part of that time. So it is kind of like a rolling museum display, but it will take place right here at the DIA in this leafy green environment,” Hagerty sid.

You can learn more at detroitconcours.com.

