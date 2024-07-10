Conditions of 19 people injured in Detroit block party mass shooting improve

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The conditions of people injured during a mass shooting in Detroit over the weekend have improved, the Detroit Police Department said on Wednesday.

Two people were killed and 19 others were injured during a Fourth of July block party early Sunday morning on Rossini Drive and Reno Street on the city's east side. Many of the victims were seriously injured.

As of Wednesday, police said 11 people were released from the hospital. Eight people remain hospitalized in stable condition:



A 17-year-old girl of Detroit who was previously critical

A 17 year old boy of Detroit

A 17-year-old boy of Clinton Township

A 19-year-old woman of Detroit

A 20-year-old woman of Oak Park

A 20-year-old man of Detroit

A 22-year-old man of Detroit

A 25-year-old woman of Warren

No one is in custody in connection to the shooting. Investigators are analyzing forensic evidence, police said.

There were more than 100 shell casings found at the scene, according to Police Chief James White, and they recovered nine handguns. One of those had an illegal Glock switch, which essentially turns the pistol into an automatic weapon.

“We had a level of violence that week that we rarely see any more in Detroit," Mayor Mike Duggan said during the press conference.

Duggan, White, Prosecutor Kym Worthy and other leaders spoke at a press conference Monday on the violence the city has seen after the Fourth of July weekend.

In all, the officials said there were shootings at six illegal block parties in the three days after the Fourth of July that left three people dead and 24 others injured.

Duggan said about 40% of the victims in the shootings don't live in the city of Detroit, and the block parties were bringing in people from up to 50 miles away from Detroit, including from Ohio.

"This tragedy does not represent our city," White said at the press conference. "This is people deciding to use our town, take over our neighborhoods, and engage in lawlessness and take over our streets."

The department is rolling out a new strategy aimed at stopping the illegal block parties.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Detroit police homicide unit at 313-596-2260. Tips can also be sent to detroitrewards.tv.

