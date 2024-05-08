Confession tape played during day two of testimony in Jaylin Brazier murder trial

DETROIT (WXYZ) — During day two of testimony in the Jaylin Brazier murder trial, the prosecution played his confession tape.

He's accused of killing his step cousin, Zion Foster, in January 2022.

During the confession, Brazier told Detroit and Eastpointe police detectives that he panicked and disposed of Zion's body in dumpster.

Watch our coverage of the first day of testimony in the video player below:

Jaylin Brazier murder trial underway

Ciera Milton, Zion's mother, told 7 News Detroit it was her first time hearing the confession tape.

“It is utterly enraging," she said after taking a deep breath.

Brazier told detectives that Foster became unresponsive after they smoked marijuana at his home for about an hour.

“I freaked out. So, what I did: I took her, I waited a little bit, I waited like 10 more minutes and it was still... (inaudible)," Brazier said in the recording. "I don't know what was going on with her body, but her heart was beating very, very faint. Her breathing was like nonexistent."

Brazier went on to say, “And I took her to Highland Park and put her inside of a trash can and then I left.”

Watch opening statements from the prosecution below:

Prosecutor gives opening statement in trial for Jaylin Brazier

The interview took place Jan. 19, 2022. That's 15 days after Foster's disappearance, which is the night the two hung out together.

In the two weeks leading up to the confession, investigators said Brazier changed his story. At one point, he claimed he hadn't seen her in a long while.

Watch opening statements from the defense below:

Defense attorney gives opening statement in trial for Jaylin Brazier

"It’s been just so many inconsistencies," Milton told us. "Hopefully, the end point of this is that (jurors) will see those inconsistencies, see the lies and see the truth that he murdered my daughter and he disposed of her with absolute disregard for her life," she said.

Day three of testimony continues Thurday morning. 7 New Detroit will be there.

Related: Zion Foster murder trial begins with mother, boyfriend, suspect's ex-girlfriend testifying