Conservancy group acquires 31K acres in U.P.'s Keweenaw Peninsula for protection

(WXYZ) — Tens of thousands of acres in Michigan's Upper Peninsula are now under protection after a group acquired the land.

The Nature Conservancy, a global conversation organization, announced it has purchased more than 31,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula, known as the Keweenaw Heartlands.

TNC bought 22,700 acres from The Rohatyn Group and entered into a purchase agreement for an additional 8,900 acres scheduled to close by the end of the year.

According to the group, the purchase will ensure everyone can enjoy and appreciate the lands and waters in the future.

“The Keweenaw Peninsula is at the heart of one of the most beautiful and culturally significant landscapes in Michigan, rich with forests, wildlife, cascading rivers, lakes, and wetlands,” Helen Taylor, the state director for The Nature Conservancy in Michigan, said in a statement“It is an honor to partner with the local community, the State of Michigan, and generous supporters to purchase these acres, protecting the land so it can be enjoyed by people for generations to come. We thank TRG for providing the opportunity to protect these lands.”

The Keweenaw Peninsula is one of the most unfragmented and climate-resilient forested and freshwater areas in the U.S., and The Nature Conservancy said it is a global priority for both biodiversity and climate resiliency.

“I want to thank The Nature Conservancy for engaging with community members early in this process,” said Keweenaw County Board of Commissioners Chair Don Piche. “We have a long tradition in Keweenaw County of enjoying the outdoors and losing access to these lands would have really hurt. By listening to our needs and concerns, TNC has helped us achieve a major milestone — securing the lands. I believe I speak for most of our residents when I say we look forward to continuing to work together to develop the plan to manage and care for these lands in a sustainable way going forward.”

Wildlife in the area includes bobcats, black bears, gray wolves, pine marten and migratory songbirds.

TNC said the land will remain open to the public under the Michigan Commercial Forest program, and the group will have the land's mineral rights, trails and historical structures.

“This is an exciting first step with the community in realizing its vision for the land,” Taylor said. “We look forward to supporting the efforts of community leaders, the State of Michigan, and the many people who love the Keweenaw to develop a lasting, community-based plan and model to care for these lands and waters for future generations.”

High resolution photos of the area and a map are available online [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

