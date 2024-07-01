Construction along 10 Mile between Evergreen & Greenfield to begin July 8

The Road Commission for Oakland County said construction will begin along 10 Mile Rd. in Southfield with concrete replacement.

According to RCOC, the concrete replacement project will take place along 10 Mile between Evergreen Rd. and Greenfield Rd.

The 1.9-mile project will start July 8 and is expected to be finished by the fall of 2024.

It is a busy section of road with about 28,000 cars daily using the stretch.

The project will include replacing the concrete roadway and curbs/gutters in the westbound and center left-turn lanes of 10 Mile between Evergreen and Southfield, and the eastbound lanes between Southfield and Greenfield.

They will also upgrade pedestrian crosswalks to be ADA-compliant, upgrade traffic signals at Santa Barbara and Pierce, and make minor drainage improvements.

Work originally started on the road in 2019 which replaced the concrete that is not included in the project.

Two-way traffic will be maintained with one lane open in each direction, and access to properties along 10 Mile will be maintained, though there will be temporary side-street and driveway closures.

