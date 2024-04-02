Construction along Southfield Freeway between I-94 and Ford Rd. begins April 29

Construction along the northbound and southbound lanes of M-39 the Southfield Freeway will begin later this month.

According to MDOT, the nearly five-mile project will take place on M-39 between Ford Rd. and Pinecrest Drive, which is just south of I-94.

It will start Monday, April 29 and include concrete patching, milling and resurfacing and pavement markings, along with routine maintenance.

MDOT said there will be continuous single-lane closures during the weekdays with overnight and weekend double-lane closures. At least one lane will always be open.

There will also be ramp closures between I-94 and Ford Rd. when crews are working near or on those ramps.

Crews will initially work in the right lanes, including ramps and the service drives near I-94 and Michigan Ave. Once that work is completed, crews will move to the left and center lanes.