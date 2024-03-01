Construction begins again along I-75 in northern Oakland County. Here are the closures to know about

Bridge and road work will begin once again along I-75 in northern Oakland County to the Genesee County line. It's the second year of the project.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, southbound I-75 will be reduced to two lanes from Baldwin Road (Genesee County line) to M-15 from Thursday, Feb. 29 and will last until the late fall.

There will also be road work this weekend as Southbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane between Baldwin Rd. and M-15 and intermittent ramp closures for pavement markings. That lane closure will be from 9 a.m. Friday, March 1 through 5 a.m. Monday, March 4.

Then, from 9 a.m. March 9 through 7 p.m. on March 18, southbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane for barrier wall setting from Baldwin Rd. (county line) to M-15 to prepare for a traffic shift later this month.

Beginning 5 a.m. Monday, March 4, through 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1:



Southbound I-75 Exit 106 to Saginaw Road will be closed.

The Saginaw Road entrance ramp to southbound I-75 (Mile Marker 106) will be closed.

Beginning 5 a.m. Monday, March 11, through 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1:

The Dixie Highway entrance ramp to southbound I-75 (Mile Marker 93) will be closed.

Beginning in mid-March (depending on weather) through late fall: