Construction on I-96 flex route in Oakland County kicks off March 21; here are the closures

The Michigan Department of Transportation said construction on the I-96 flex route work will begin next week and run through the mid fall.
Construction will begin on eastbound I-96 from Kent Lake Rd. to I-275 with this prep work:
- Daily lane closures 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22.
- Reduced to one lane with intermittent ramp closures 5 a.m. Saturday, March 23 - 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24.
- Reduced to two lanes 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24 - early fall.
- The southbound Kent Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed 5 a.m. Saturday, March 23 - 9 a.m. Thursday, March 28, and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96.
- The Beck Road ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, until early fall and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96.
Eastbound I-96 from Milford Rd. to Novi Rd. will close from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.
Then, westbound I-96 from I-275 to Kent Lake Rd. will be reduced to two lanes in mid-April with numerous ramp closures through early fall. Those closures are:
- The southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via southbound M-5, eastbound Grand River Avenue, and northbound M-5 to westbound I-96.
- The northbound and southbound Novi Road ramps to westbound I-96will be closed and detoured via westbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Beck Road to westbound I-96.
- The westbound I-96 ramp to Novi Road will be closed. I-696 and M-5 traffic will use northbound M-5 to westbound 12 Mile Road to reach Novi Road (this will affect westbound I-696/I-96 traffic to Novi Road, as well as northbound M-5/I-96 to Novi Road).
- The northbound I-275/I-96 ramp to Novi Road will be open.
Other closures include:
- The westbound I-96 ramp to Wixom Road will be closed through mid-May and detoured via westbound I-96, southbound Beck Road, and westbound Grand River Avenue to Wixom Road.
- The Wixom Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed through mid-May and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Beck Road to westbound I-96.
- The westbound I-96 ramps to northbound and southbound Milford Road will be closed and detoured via westbound I-96, southbound Kent Lake Road, and eastbound Grand River Avenue to Milford Road.
- The Milford Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via southbound Milford Road, westbound Grand River Avenue, and northbound Kent Lake Road to westbound I-96.