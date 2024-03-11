Watch Now
Construction to close one lane in direction on Mackinac Bridge starting March 25

FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich.
Drivers heading between the Upper and Lower peninsulas will have to deal with construction for the next couple of months.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, a two-season repaving project on the bridge's north viaduct and approach truss spans will begin on March 25.

Repaving, deck repairs and joint repairs on the two northbound lanes of the bridge will last between March 25 and May 23. Traffic will be maintained with one lane open in each direction during construction.

Work has been scheduled to help minimize delays to traffic and disruptions to special events on the bridge.

“As with any construction in northern Michigan, the best weather unfortunately coincides with the highest traffic volumes,” said MBA Chief Engineer Cole Cavalieri. “We’re glad we’ve been able to schedule this work to occur before traffic peaks for the summer to reduce delays for travelers.”

Weekend traffic peaks between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. which can lead to traffic backups, even with all toll lanes open.

During construction, wide-load restrictions will be in place in both directions for any vehicles wider than 10 feet.

Wider loads will be able to cross once per day between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and traffic will be stopped for brief periods for the crossings.

Once this work is completed, it will resume in late March 2025 with the repaving of the two southbound lanes.

It's scheduled to be complete by May 22, 2025.

