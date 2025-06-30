Construction worker dies after being hit by excavator in Brighton, officials say

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A construction worker has died after being hit by an excavator while working in Brighton Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Grand River Avenue under the I-96 underpass, where a new project through the Michigan Department of Transportation is creating a diverging diamond interchange.

The victim was identified by state police as a 23-year-old from St. Clair Shores.

According to the sheriff and fire chief, a construction crew was putting in a storm drain. Michigan State Police said the man was working in an excavated hole when he was hit by the excavator bucket.

Investigators believe the worker operating the excavator did not know the man was in the hole.

When first responders arrived, he was not breathing and critically injured, so they performed CPR and other life-saving measures. The man was taken to the hospital at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he died.

Michigan State Police is investigating the incident but says it appears to be an accident.

