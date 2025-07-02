Construction worker killed after being hit by cement truck in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a construction worker was killed at 60 Harper Avenue on Wednesday morning after he was hit by a cement truck.

Police say the driver of a cement truck was backing up when they accidentally struck the worker, pinning him against a pole.

The construction worker was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

We're told the victim was in his 40s.

Police report that the incident appeared to be accidental.

No additional information has been released at this time.

On Monday, a construction worker in Brighton was killed after he was hit by an excavator.

Previous Report: Construction worker dies after being hit by excavator