Consumers Energy to build 200 new EV chargers in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Michigan is getting more electric vehicle chargers as the number of EVs on the market and on the roads continues to increase.

Consumers Energy announced Monday it is planning to add 200 new EV charging stations across the state by the end of next year. Of those, 100 will be fast chargers.

Related: Is Michigan ready for electric vehicles?

So far, Consumers said it has installed over 1,500 EV chargers for homes, businesses and along roads in the Lower Peninsula, including 35 fast chargers.

“Michigan was the birthplace of the automobile, and now we’re the hub of the automobile’s next generation,” said Sarah Nielsen, Consumers Energy’s executive director for electric vehicle programs. “Consumers Energy is driving Michigan’s EV transformation, powering charging stations that make it easy to drive EVs across the state and promoting affordable, convenient charging at home that gets vehicles moving every day.”

Earlier this month, the state also announced it would get $110 million over the net five years for EV charging. The money comes from President Joe Biden's federal infrastructure bill.