Contract employee at Farmington Public Schools charged with child sexual abusive activity

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A contract employee for Farmington Public Schools has been charged after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a student.

Andre Brown, 25, of Wixom is facing one count of child sexual abusive activity and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Brown worked as a hall monitor, basketball coach and cross country coach at East Middle School, according to police.

Investigators discovered Brown solicited inappropriate photos of a 13-year-old student. She told school counselors who then notified police.

Police said Brown had developed relationships with students and had conversations with them on Snapchat. They say the criminal activity happened outside of school hours.

7 Action News typically does not show mug shots but decided to because investigators are concerned other children may have had similar experiences with Brown.

“I commend the courage of this student in recognizing the inappropriateness of the request made by the suspect, and her stepping forward to report the incident,” Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said in a statement. “I encourage parents and guardians to maintain engagement in their children’s social media accounts and to have ongoing conversations about internet safety with their loved ones.”

A not guilty plea was entered on Brown's behalf and he was given a $25,000, 10% cash/surety bond. He was also ordered to not have contact with minors or the victims, to stay off social media and not return to East Middle School.

The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating and working closely with the school district. Anyone with information about incidents with Brown is asked to call the police department at 248-871-2610.

