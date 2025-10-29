'Controlled chaos': Police body cameras capture heroic senior center fire rescue in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Newly released body camera footage shows the dramatic moments when dozens of first responders rushed into a burning senior living facility in Southgate, going door to door to evacuate residents trapped inside the smoke-filled building.

The video captures officers and firefighters from across Downriver and Michigan State Police as they kicked in doors and carried seniors to safety during what officials are calling a miraculous rescue with zero casualties.

"You're OK, honey. Just hold on to that wheelchair for your dear life — don't let it go," an officer can be heard saying in the footage as they helped evacuate a resident.

The rescue involved 39 officers from 11 law enforcement agencies and dozens of firefighters from 14 local departments, all working together in what Southgate Police Officer Zachary Zielinski described as "controlled chaos."

"At that point there is no real organization. It's, everybody knows what they're supposed to do. All of our training kicks in. Everybody goes and does exactly as they're supposed to do" Zielinski said.

Zielinski rushed to the scene while off duty, immediately running into the building to help with evacuations.

Officer Juan Pablo Gomez Llanos was among those carefully helping residents down the stairs, many of whom were caught off guard by the emergency.

"I had no thoughts other than getting there and helping as many residents out as possible," Gomez Llanos said. "Some of them were sleeping, in pajamas, no shoes, no socks, nothing. So many of us grabbed blankets."

Some officers went back into the smoke-filled burning building to retrieve blankets for residents who were now stranded outside in the cold.

The rescue was particularly challenging due to heavy smoke and rapidly spreading flames.

"Just standing there, specifically the south corner that was on fire, looking at that, it's honestly a miracle we had no casualties," Zielinski said.

Despite being hailed as heroes, the first responders remain humble about their actions.

"We're just normal people at the end of the day. I don't see myself as a hero. I signed up to do this and I will happily continue to do it until I physically can't do it anymore," Zielinski said.

Gomez Llanos agreed.

"It's our job. I'll always be grateful to do something like this for the community," said Gomez Llanos.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but what's clear is that the coordinated efforts of the first responders saved every single life in the building.

