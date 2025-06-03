Controversial power line plan rejected by Clinton Township board

CLINTON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A four-year-long power line dispute in Clinton Township came to a close, with the Township's board denying a proposal to build a new power line development last night.

The problem? The two proposed routes would have either affected local condo owners on 19 Mile, or Macomb Community College.

"My first thought was 'why right there?' Cause like my one girlfriend, she said she'll look out her balcony and see power lines," Laurie Christensen, who lives at Westchester Village Condominiums, told us this spring.

We heard those concerns back in April, so we followed up at last night's meeting.

Most residents were happy the city voted against this proposal, and they made it very clear that they didn't want this in their backyards.

The Clinton Township board voted 5-1 against a proposal to build a power line north of 19 Mile Road. International Transmission Company, or ITC, was in charge of the project that would help supply power to Henry Ford Hospital in Macomb after they expanded several years ago. However, nearby residents raised concerns about the line's aesthetics, plus the potentual for lowered property values and negative environmental effects.

There was also controversy over where to build it. City officials said the line's original placement was down Dalcoma Drive, which runs behind Macomb Community College. But the school opposed that plan back in 2021 due to aesthetics.

Board members were also mostly opposed to this issue, voicing their concerns during last night's Clinton Township Board meeting.

“Started this process looking at this issue knowing that we need power to the hospital," one board member said. "The approach and the tactics were…not above board, were not straight forward, were not presented fairly. I would not want power lines that close to my doorstep.”

Clinton Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghem released a statement, saying in part:

(We) voted to deny ITC’s request to run the power lines down the North side of 19 Mile Rd. ITC attorneys and engineers would want high transmission power line 50’ from where they lay their head each night, devaluing their homes value. I wouldn’t want that, and tonight the Township Board voted to protect our residents.

City officials acknowledge the need for a solution to get Henry Ford Hospital in Macomb the extra power they need. But they say they want to come up with something that's workable for everyone.