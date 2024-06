Cooling centers open as early season heat wave hits Metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Get ready for a heat wave, Metro Detroiters. With Father's Day in the rearview mirror, we're crossing over into the hottest stretch of June days in the Detroit area since 2012. According to our meteorologists, almost every day this week early will have a heat index of 100° - 105° due to the high humidity anticipated.

While this heat can be fun for summer activities like going to the beach or getting ice cream, it's important to stay hydrated and find ways to cool off during a heat wave like this.

Below is a list of cooling centers opening this week in preparation for this heat wave, in alphabetical order by city.

Allen Park

Allen Park Community Center

15800 White Street,

Allen Park MI 48101

313-928-0771

Monday-Friday: 6:00am-9:30pm

Saturday: 6:00am-9:00pm

Sunday: 8:00am-6:00pm

Canton

Canton Public Library

1200 S. Canton Center Road,

Canton, MI 48188

734-397-0999

Monday-Friday: 9:00am-9:00pm

Saturday: 9:00am-6:00pm

Sunday: 12:00pm-6:00pm

Summit on the Parkway

46000 Summit Parkway,

Canton, MI 48188

734-394-5460

Monday-Friday: 5:30pm-10:00pm

Saturday: 6:00am-8:00pm

Sunday: 7:00am-8:00pm

Center Line

Center Line City Hall – (586) 757-6800

7070 Ten Mile

Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Chesterfield Township

Chesterfield Township Library – (586) 598-4900

50560 Patricia Ave

Monday through Thursday 9:30 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday 9:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Clinton Township

Clinton-Macomb Main Library – (586) 226-5000

40900 Romeo Plank Road

Monday – Thursday 9:00AM. – 9:00PM

Friday & Saturday 9:00AM – 6:00PM

Sunday 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Clinton-Macomb South Library – (586) 226-5070

35891 South Gratiot Avenue

Monday – Thursday 9:00 AM -9:00 PM

Friday & Saturday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Clinton-Macomb North Library – (586) 226-5070

54100 Broughton Road

Monday – Thursday 9:00 AM -9:00 PM

Friday & Saturday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Dearborn Heights

Caroline Kennedy Libraruy, 24590 George Street

10 a.m.-9 p.m., June 17-20 (closed June 19 for Juneteenth holiday)

10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 21-22

John F. Kennedy Library, 24602 Van Born

10 a.m.-8 p.m., June 17-20 (closed June 19 for Juneteenth holiday)

10 a.m.-5p.m. June 21-22

Richard A. Young Recreation Center, 5400 McKinley

7 a.m.-9:30 p.m., June 17-20 (closed June 19 for Juneteenth holiday)

7 a.m.-7:30 p.m., June 21

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 22

Detroit

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue (M-F, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Dr. (M-F, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (M-F, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers (M-F, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

Ecorse

Ethel Stevenson Senior Center

4072 W. Jefferson,

Ecorse, MI 48229

313-382-3305

Monday-Friday: 7:30am - 3:30pm

Farmington Hills

Costick Activities Center, located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road, between Middlebelt and Inkster roads.

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. June 17-19, June 21-23; 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. on June 20.

Flat Rock

Fraser

Fraser Parks and Recreation Department – (586) 296-8483

34935 Hidden Pine Drive

Monday – Thursday 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Harrison Township

Harrison Township Public Library – (586) 329-1261

38255 L’Anse Creuse Street

Closed Monday

Tuesday – Friday 9:00 AM– 8:00 PM

Saturday 9:00 AM– 5:00 PM

Howell

Salvation Army, 503 Lake Street

9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 p.m.-3 p.m., June 17-20

Memphis

Memphis Fire Department – (810) 392-2385

35095 Potter

Hours – as necessary during extreme temperatures

Mount Clemens

Macomb County Health Department – (586) 469-5235

Central Health Service Center

43525 Elizabeth Road

Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Macomb County Sheriff’s Department – (586) 469-5151

43565 Elizabeth Road

Monday – Sunday 24/7 (24 hours/day)

Martha T. Berry Medical Care Facility – (586) 469-5265

43533 Elizabeth Road

Monday – Sunday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Salvation Army – Eastern Michigan Division – (586) 469-6712

55 Church St.

Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Lenox Township

Lenox Township Public Library – (586) 749-3430

58976 Main Street

Monday – Thursday 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Oak Park

Oak Park Community Center, 14300 Oak Park Blvd.

8 a.m.-10 p.m., June 17-18

Pontiac

Ruth Peterson Senior Center, 990 Joslyn Avenue

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., June 17-18, June 20-21 (closed June 19)

Richmond

Lois Wagner Memorial Library – (586) 727-2665

35200 Division Road

Monday – Wednesday 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Thursday and Friday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Roseville

Recreation Authority Center – (586) 445-5480

18185 Sycamore

Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Roseville Public Library – (586) 445-5407

29777 Gratiot Ave.

Monday – Thursday 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday 9:00 AM– 5:00 PM

St. Clair Shores

Macomb County Health Department – (586) 466-6800

Southeast Family Resource Center

25401 Harper Ave.

Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Shelby Township

Shelby Township Senior Center – (586) 739-7540

51670 Van Dyke

Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights Public Library – 586-446-2665

40255 Dodge Park Rd.

Monday – Thursday 8:30 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Saturday 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Warren

Macomb County Health Department – (586) 465-8090

Southwest Health Center

27690 Van Dyke

Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Washington Township

Washington Township Government Office – (586) 786-0010

57900 Van Dyke (1/2 Mile north of 26 Mile Road)

Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM