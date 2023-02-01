Corewell Health East lifts visitor restrictions for children as RSV cases decline

(WXYZ) — Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, has announced it has lifted visitor restrictions for children at all eight hospital campuses.

The restrictions had been in place since Nov. 7 when there was a spike of RSV and respiratory illnesses.

The policy, which will now allow children 5 and under to visit patients, went into effect on February 1 at 8 a.m., according to a press release. In addition, one healthy support person is now allowed to visit patients who have COVID-19.

“Thank you to the community for their understanding when RSV cases increased dramatically in November,” Dr. Nick Gilpin, director of infection prevention for Corewell Health East, said in a press release. “We know being surrounded by family and friends helps the recovery process, so we are glad to make these changes.”

Corewell Health East asks the public to avoid visiting hospital campuses if they have cold, flu or RSV symptoms, such as:

· high fever

· cough

· sneezing

· shortness of breath

· runny nose

· wheezing

For more information about Corewell Health East’s hospital visitor restrictions, please visit https://www.beaumont.org/patients-families/general-information/visiting-information#info.

Everyone who is 5 and older is required to wear a mask while in Corewell facilities.