Cornhole tournament fundraiser in Clinton Township aims to help ‘bag childhood cancer’

(WXYZ) — A local summer cornhole tournament is aiming to help “bag childhood cancer.”

The June event in Clinton Township will benefit 13Forever, a Michigan nonprofit that funds cancer research and supports local organizations helping in the fight against pediatric cancer.

The event is scheduled for June 24 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Great Shots Backyard Bar & Games.

If you plan to get in the game, it’s $30 per player.

13Forever says the event will include music, food, a cash bar, games and prizes as local media personalities compete to win.

All skill levels are welcome to play.

13Forever says 10 percent of drink sales will also be donated to the nonprofit.

