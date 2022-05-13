As SE Michigan sees upward COVID-19 trend, new free treatment comes to Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Starting Monday, the city of Detroit will be offering free COVID-19 tests, medical screening for those who test positive and free antiviral medications.

The service will be at the Joseph Walker Williams Center at 8431 Rosa Parks Boulevard.

“So we test a lot of people and when there is a surge, we test even more people and we want to be able to offer therapeutics right at that center what we call a test to treat strategy,” acting Detroit Medical Director Dr. Robert Dunne told 7 Action News.

The medications are prescribed to people who qualify based on vaccination status and individual health risks. The rapid treatment pills can reduce symptoms within the first few days of contracting COVID-19.

In Oakland County, people having trouble getting a prescription from a doctor can call 800-848-5533 for Nurse on Call.

Most new COVID-19 cases are mild, but Oakland County Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust says, “Yes, they get infected and they just don't feel terrible. But let's be clear about this: There are still people dying from COVID-19 infections. There are still people dying here in Oakland County from COVID-19 infections.”

If the case numbers continue to rise, Faust says the state may issue new guidelines.

Six metro Detroit counties are now in the high community transmission category. People for now are also advised to mask up indoors.

