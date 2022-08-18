Watch Now
CDC data shows southeast Michigan back at high levels of COVID-19 in community

Posted at 5:39 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 17:41:06-04

(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week.

The only county near metro Detroit not at a high level is St. Clair County, which is at a medium level. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula also remain in the high category, as do two on the western side of the state.

When a county is in a high risk of community transmission, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.

It's recommended to stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine and get tested if you have symptoms. You should also take additional precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness.

