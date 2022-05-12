CDC: Most of SE Michigan at high level of COVID-19 community transmission

(WXYZ) — The Centers for Disease Control has updated the COVID community risk level, placing nearly all of southeastern Michigan in the high-risk of community transmission level.

The updated map places Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston, and St. Clair counties at the high-risk level. Monroe and Lenawee counties are at the medium risk of community transmission level.

Several other counties in other parts of the state are also at that level.

When a county is in a high risk of community transmission, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. You should also stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine and get tested if you have symptoms. You should also take additional precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness.

