CDC: Most of SE Michigan back to low level of COVID-19 community transmission

(WXYZ) — Most of metro Detroit is back to low level of COVID-19 in the community, according to data posted by the CDC.

The CDC's most recent map of community transmission shows almost all of southeastern Michigan at low levels. Only Monroe and Washtenaw counties remain at medium.

The update comes more than a month after the CDC placed parts of metro Detroit into the high category. Several counties in northern Michigan remain in that category at the current time, according to the CDC map.

When a county is in a high risk of community transmission, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.

It's recommended to stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine and get tested if you have symptoms. You should also take additional precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness.

