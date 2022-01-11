Watch
MI health officials provide COVID-19 update amid record cases & hospitalizations

Coronavirus
Posted at 7:25 AM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 07:25:31-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan's top health officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 amid a record number of cases and hospitalizations.

MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS Chief Medical Execuive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian and Dr. Lauren Yagiela, a pediatric critical care physician at Children's Hospital, will speak during the update.

On Monday, Michigan set a record for adults hospitalized with COVID-19, according to new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan reported 4,580 adults hospitalized with COVID-19. The previous record was 4,518 adults set on Dec. 13. Another 321 adults are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19.

The hospitalization record comes just days after the state set a record for new cases, averaging over 20,000 new cases per day on Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

There are also 94 children hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 14 children hospitalized with suspected cases.

