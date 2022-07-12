Michigan adds 16,681 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 160 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 16,681 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of around 2,383 confirmed and probable cases per day.

According to the state, there were also 160 deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 2,636,214 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 37,142 deaths from the virus.

The MDHHS said it will now release COVID-19 case and death data on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays.

Cases have dropped significantly from May, when metro Detroit was at a high transmission level. Two weeks ago, the CDC placed most of Southeast Michigan back at a low level of community transmission. Some parts of Michigan remain at a medium transmission level. As of the last update by the CDC, no counties were at a high transmission level in Michigan.

