Michigan adds 23,165 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 103 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 23,165 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of around 3,309 confirmed and probable cases per day.

According to the state, there were also 103 deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 2,731,787 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 37,774 deaths.

