Michigan adds 6,530 COVID cases over past week, 260 deaths

The State of Michigan added 6,530 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of 933 confirmed and probable cases per day, a sharp decline from the 1,384 confirmed and probable cases per day reported last week.

According to the state, there were 260 weekly deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 3,024,478 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 41,445 deaths.

