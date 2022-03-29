Michigan reports 1,258 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over 3 days

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 1,258 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths over the last three days.

That's an average of about 420 cases per day for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan is 2,077,401 and the total number of deaths is 32,758.

The state announced they are also changing the way they report COVID cases and deaths, with the reports now coming once a week.

Starting the week of April 4, 2022, data will be updated in the following way:

Case and death data will be updated once per week on Wednesdays.

Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map will be replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.

