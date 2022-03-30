Michigan reports 1,550 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths over 2 days

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 1,550 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new deaths over two days.

That's an average of about 775 cases per day for Tuesday and Wednesday. The total number of new deaths includes 74 that were identified through a review of vital records.

According to the state, the report of 72 deaths is 2 fewer than the number of those identified through vital records due to "corrections being made to previously reported deaths during ongoing data quality and cleaning efforts by public health to ensure the accuracy of death data."

The total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan is 2,078,951 and the total number of deaths is 32,830.

On Monday, the state announced they are also changing the way they report COVID cases and deaths, with the reports now coming once a week.

Starting the week of April 4, 2022, data will be updated in the following way:

Case and death data will be updated once per week on Wednesdays.

Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map will be replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.

