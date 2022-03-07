Michigan reports 1,656 new COVID-19 cases over the last three days

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 1,656 new COVID-19 cases and 16 newly reported deaths over the last three days.

That works out to an average of about 552 cases per day for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Monday's per-day case rate was the lowest average case rate since it was 440 per day on July 27. At this time in 2021, Michigan reported 1,960 cases for March 7 and 8, averaging 980 cases per day. During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, Michigan was still three days from reporting its first two cases. Those came on March 10.

Of the 16 newly reported deaths, none were identified during a review of Vital Records.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,062,354 and the total number of deaths to 32,134 since the pandemic began.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.