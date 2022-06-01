Michigan reports 19,535 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over last week

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 19,535 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days and 50 new deaths, according to the latest information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state says they are averaging about 2,791 cases per day, down from the 3,709 cases per day average reported last week, according to the MDHHS.

As of April 4, the state changed how they are reporting cases. Going forward they will report new case numbers on Wednesday only. The reports will include both confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus.

The change in reporting brings the total number of cases, which now includes both confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 to 2,547,366 and the total number of deaths, which also includes both confirmed and probable figures, to 36,407 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The state has announced they will also no longer report when a death is identified through a review of vital records.

