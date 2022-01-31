Michigan reports 21,242 new cases of COVID-19; lowest daily average since Dec. 27

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported an average of 7,081 cases per day over the past three days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, there were 21,242 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There were also 65 new deaths.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,980,613 and the total number of deaths to 29,843 since the pandemic began.

The average case rate is a sharp decrease from the previous daily averages. It's the lowest since December 27, when an average of 6,591 cases per day were reported over the five-day period around Christmas.

Hospitalizations are also continuing to decrease, a sign that the state may be past the peak of the omicron surge.

The latest data shows that 3,183 Michiganders are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19. That's down from a record of 4,580 on January 10 – three weeks ago.

