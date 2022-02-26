Michigan reports 3,120 cases of COVID-19 over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported an average of 1,560 cases per day over the past two days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, there were 3,120 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday and Friday. There were also 96 newly reported deaths, with 54 identified during a review of Vital Records.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,054,891 and the total number of deaths to 31,695 since the pandemic began.

The State of Michigan recently updated its guidance on mask-wearing in most indoor spaces, withdrawing the public health advisory that recommended indoor masking.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.