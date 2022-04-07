Michigan reports 3,215 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over last 5 days

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 3,215 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the last five days and 70 new deaths, according to the latest information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state says they are averaging 643 cases per day, according to the MDHHS. As of this week, the state has changed how they are reporting cases. Going forward they will report new case numbers on Wednesday only. The reports will include both confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus. Until now the state has reported confirmed and probable cases separately.

The change in reporting brings the total number of cases, which now includes both confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 to 2,393,265 and the total number of deaths, which also includes both confirmed and probable figures, to 35,776 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The state has announced they will also no longer report when a death is identified through a review of vital records.

