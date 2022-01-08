Michigan reports 40,692 new cases of COVID-19 over 2-day period, state averaging over 20,000 new cases a day

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 40,692 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period and 259 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The new 20,346 cases per day average shatters the 13,673 cases per day record set over Tuesday and Wednesday. The deaths include 136 identified during a vital records review.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,636,611 and the total number of deaths to 27,822.

It comes amid a surge in cases that is expected to rise after the holidays.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.