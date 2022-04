Michigan reports 7,725 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over last week

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 7,725 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days and 81 new deaths, according to the latest information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state says they are averaging about 1,104 cases per day, a significant jump over the 752 cases per day average reported last week, according to the MDHHS.

As of April 4, the state changed how they are reporting cases. Going forward they will report new case numbers on Wednesday only. The reports will include both confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus. Until now the state has reported confirmed and probable cases separately.

The change in reporting brings the total number of cases, which now includes both confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 to 2,400,990 and the total number of deaths, which also includes both confirmed and probable figures, to 35,857 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The state has announced they will also no longer report when a death is identified through a review of vital records.

