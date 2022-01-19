Michigan reports 74 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 74 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks on Tuesday. They also reported 168 ongoing outbreaks, down from the previous 203.

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Michigan is still considered a COVID-19 hotspot after weeks of battling what doctors say is our fourth surge.

Michigan typically reports new school-related outbreaks every Monday. However, this week the report was delayed by the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Check the list of new outbreaks below:

Check the list of ongoing outbreaks below:

