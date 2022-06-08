Moderna happy with new COVID-19 vaccine

(WXYZ) — Big news today from Moderna. The company announced they are happy with an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine uses the original shot plus adds protection that fights off the omicron variant.

According to Moderna, the combination booster shoots up omicron fighting antibodies way more than just getting another dose of the original shot.

The medical staff at Medcare Urgent Care in Redford, which gives infusions, Paxlovid, and the most up-to-date boosters to fight COVID says keeping up to date is vital.

Doctors say flu cases are up, allergies are up, but some people are confusing their symptoms when they may indeed have COVID.

So it’s up to us to stay on top of our boosters every six months as COVID doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

