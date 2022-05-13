Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Oakland County reminds residents of COVID-19 prevention tips amid surge

Coronavirus
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 1:44 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 13:49:24-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Due to the recent surge of daily COVID-19 cases in southeastern Michigan, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it has elevated Oakland County along with Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston and St. Clair counties to the high-risk category for COVID-19 community transmission.

As of Thursday, Oakland County’s seven-day average daily cases was 562 cases per day and the seven-day positivity rate for testing is now 19.8 percent, the CDC said.

The Oakland County Health Division reminds residents, organizations, and worksites of the following prevention steps recommended by CDC during high COVID-19 community levels:

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website