Some local school districts remain cautious as CDC eases mask recommendations

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A major milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped indoor mask wearing requirements for more than two-thirds of the country.

The CDC sites low levels of the virus in most communities and increased number of vaccinated people as the basis for the change.

As of Feb. 23, Dearborn Public Schools have made masks optional. It was a decision reached carefully and prior to the CDC’s most recent announcement.

The nation’s foremost experts say roughly 70% of Americans can remove masks indoors, including in schools.

“I have my grandpa at home who I take care of. When I’m outside, I feel safe but inside, I choose to wear it. It’s nice they give you the choice.” student Noah Carmoma said."

Another student, Reem Kochaiche, added, “At one point, I think things should go back to normal and I think lifting the mandate was a good idea. For the people who want to keep them on, keep them on.”

Students at Crestwood High School in Dearborn Heights say they support the move to make masks optional.

The CDC is basing its recommendations on a chart where only high-risk areas remain mandatory for masks. Communities in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties are all considered low to medium risk.

“We have a high percentage of staff vaccinated. We are constantly in communication with the health department.” Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said. His district does still require masks on buses.

“I’d say right now, it’s about 50-50. There doesn’t seem to be pressure one way or another. That’s what the students are telling me,” Maleyko said.

In nearby Detroit, masks are still required for now.

