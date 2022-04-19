TSA drops federal mask mandate after judge's ruling

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Masks are no longer required at Detroit metropolitan airport or any other airport in the United States, but passengers say they are still confused.

“It was slated to end today but then, I’ve been listening to the radio and the government was going to push it on further," passenger Greg Niemi said.

That was the original plan, but things are changing. The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce mask wearing in airports. In a statement TSA says:

"Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time."

The change comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate on public transportation Monday morning.

In a court ruling, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Mizelle declared the mask mandate "unlawful."

Some passengers at DTW are praising the judges’ decision, saying "finally."

“I don’t think it should be a federal mandate," passenger Neal Deutsch said.

Leslie Dedona says, "It's about time."

She goes on to say, "people with breathing problems, asthma like me and so forth, it’s kind of hard. It constricts us."

7 Action News was inside the airport when the White House announced that TSA will no longer enforce masks.

You could see the confusion on the faces of employees and passengers in the terminal.

“(I just heard) 'Don’t wait one of them if they don’t have a mask,'" one passenger said an airline employee told several travelers.

Passengers showed airline employees the latest headlines following the ruling.

“I’m excited that the White House dropped it as quick as the federal court shot it down. I’m glad that things are happening quickly," Jermey Hollis said.

At the White House Monday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed the federal judge's ruling.

“This is obviously a disappointing decision. The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit," Psaki said.

In a statement from DTW Vice President of Communications and External Affairs Erica Donerson says:

“The Wayne County Airport Authority has learned the Transportation Security Administration will not enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and in transportation hubs, including Detroit Metropolitan Airport, at this time. During this transition, the Airport Authority appreciates the patience of our customers as we await additional guidance from the TSA.”

