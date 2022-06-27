U.S. Representative Brenda Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

(WXYZ) — U.S. Representative Brenda Lawrence has released a statement after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I received a breakthrough positive COVID-19 test result. I have mild, flu-like symptoms, and I’m incredibly grateful to be vaccinated and boosted because I know this could have been much worse. I am quarantining at home and will continue to do the People’s work virtually, especially as the House Appropriations Committee continues to mark up several important government funding bills this week. If you haven’t already, I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.”

Lawrence represents Michigan's 14th district.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.