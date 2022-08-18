'Corvette Fest' coming to Canterbury Village on Sept. 3

(WXYZ) — Fans of the Chevrolet Corvette will have a chance to see dozens of them up close during the Corvette Fest happening next month.

The GMC Corvette Set "Corvette Fest" will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Olde World Canterbury Village in Lake Orion.

The free event for all ages will include up to 150 Corvettes displayed throughout the village.

At the same time, attendees are encouraged to shop around the village, and there will be music, entertainment and a silent auction.

While the event is free, they are taking donations for Leader Dogs for the Blind, which is based in Rochester.

Corvette owners who want to show off their ride, you can register ahead of time for $25.