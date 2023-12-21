Cost of Michigan Recreation Passport increasing by $1 in 2024

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the fee for a Recreation Passport is increasing by $1 to $14 per year.

The Recreation Passport gets you access to all Michigan State Parks, Recreation Areas and other state-managed outdoor destinations.

According to the DNR, the price increase is not set by the DNR, and instead, adjustments are based on the Detroit Consumer Price Index which is determined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Recreation Passport is valid for 12 months when purchased at the time of license plate registration renewal, and the new rate will take effect starting Jan. 1. The cost for motorcycles will not change.

There is a $5 convenience fee when purchasing a passport at a state park or recreation area, except at Belle Isle Park.

For non-Michigan residents, the annual pass will increase $1 to $40, and a daily pass will stay at $11.

Money from the Recreation Passport goes to a restricted fund that supports state park infrastructure and operations, a local grant program for community recreation agencies, state forest campgrounds, nonmotorized pathways and trails, other restoration and more.

"Michigan's state park system is largely self-supporting, with the Recreation Passport playing a key role," DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said. "Approximately 97% of state parks funding is generated by user fees, including the Recreation Passport, and royalty revenues. Just 3% comes from Michigan's General Fund tax dollars.