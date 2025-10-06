Could Comerica Park's name change after acquisition? Here's what Fifth Third says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Could Comerica Park's name change? That's a question many people are wondering after Fifth Third Bancorp acquired Comerica Bank.

The announcement on Monday morning that Fifth Third would acquire Comerica in a $10.9 billion deal ties up two regional banks.

Comerica Park has been the home of the Detroit Tigers since the team moved to the stadium in 2000. At the time, it signed a 30-year naming rights deal with the Tigers that was set to expire in 2029.

Watch below: Fans sound off on new 'Comerica Park' signage that replaced 'Tigers'

However, in 2018, the team announced a five-year extension on the naming rights through 2034.

“The decades-long relationship between the Detroit Tigers and Comerica is authentic, steeped in tradition and ties together two household names in Michigan and across the nation,” a statement from Ilitch Holdings said in 2018. “The depth and breadth of our partnership with Comerica Bank stands out. We’re extremely excited to build on that partnership in coming years with the Tigers, as well as the Red Wings, and throughout The District Detroit.”

A Fifth Third spokesperson says a name change for the ballpark is expected as naming rights are a major part of the acquisition. The deal is expected to close in March or April of 2026, and that's when more on the stadium's name will be discussed.

In a statement released to 7 News Detroit on Monday, a spokesperson for the company said that Comerica Park is a beloved landmark in the city, and the company recognizes its significance to Tigers fans.

"As we move forward with the merger, we remain focused on honoring the legacy of both institutions and continuing to support the places and partnerships that matter most to our customers and communities," the statement continues. "While it’s too early to discuss any potential changes to facility names, we are committed to thoughtful decisions that reflect our shared values and long-standing community ties."

Fifth Third has several sponsorships involving sports; Fifth Third Field is the home of the Toledo Mud Hens; Fifth Third Arena is a practice home for the Chicago Blackhawks; Fifth Third Stadium is the stadium for Kennesaw State football team; Fifth Third Park is a minor league baseball stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina; and Fifth Third previously sponsored the home of the West Michigan Whitecaps until 2021.