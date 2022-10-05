Count Day on hold for some districts as Jewish students celebrate Yom Kippur

(WXYZ) — As many Jewish families across metro Detroit prepare for the holiest day of the year, school remains in session for some.

Wednesday, October 5 marks Yom Kippur, a Jewish holiday that focuses on repentance and requires followers to abstain from work and school.

But October 5 is also count day for many metro Detroit districts meaning the districts need to get an accurate tally on students in their building for state funding.

But without students in the classroom, some school districts are pushing back their count day.

Carolyn Normandin, the regional director of the Antidefamation League says she hopes to see lawmakers in Lansing make changes so school districts don't run into this conflict again. That way, Jewish students are considered.

"Schools heavily incentivize that day. It is fun. If Jewish students aren't counted out it others them," she said.

Districts like Berkely had to file special paperwork in order to move their count days to Thursday this week. So for students that observe the holiday today, it is important to make it into your seats tomorrow.